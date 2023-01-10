Conning Inc. Sells 27,913 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,913 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $31,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

