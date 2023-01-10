Conning Inc. Sells 50,241 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,241 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

