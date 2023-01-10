ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $151.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

