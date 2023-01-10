Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 265.72%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

