Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STZ opened at $215.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 615.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.77. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

