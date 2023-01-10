Contrasting Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 1.65 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Innodata $69.75 million 1.19 -$1.67 million ($0.40) -7.60

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innodata.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.5% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A Innodata -14.12% -47.67% -21.04%

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Innodata on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

