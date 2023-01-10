CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,252. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in CoreCivic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

