Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,374,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,229,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ COST opened at $478.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

