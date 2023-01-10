Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $546.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $631.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

