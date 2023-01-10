Country Club Bank GFN Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

