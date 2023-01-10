Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

