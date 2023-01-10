Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,085 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.