Country Club Bank GFN Sells 13,251 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.