Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,918 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.