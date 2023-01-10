Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 387,930 shares.The stock last traded at $38.70 and had previously closed at $38.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $340.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.