Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $11.34

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

In other Crescent Energy news, CFO Brandi Kendall bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $116,110. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 1,113.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 451,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

