Critical Analysis: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) vs. Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard BioTools and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.23%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -163.64% -2,049.96% -24.12% Pacific Biosciences of California -218.44% -42.03% -15.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard BioTools and Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $130.58 million 1.00 -$59.24 million ($2.30) -0.72 Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 16.39 -$181.22 million ($1.34) -7.06

Standard BioTools has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Standard BioTools on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.