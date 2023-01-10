Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,262 Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 113,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MSAC stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

