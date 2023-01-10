Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 73,505 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.44% of Trinseo worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,386. The company has a market capitalization of $896.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

