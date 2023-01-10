Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. 13,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,912. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

