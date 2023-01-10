Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $52.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

