Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,414 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ODP Price Performance

ODP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

