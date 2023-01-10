Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.27.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

