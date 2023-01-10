Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. 1,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,335. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

