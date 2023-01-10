Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.96% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

