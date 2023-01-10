Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 110,625 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 63,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,200. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

