CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.31. 225,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,524. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

