CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2,017.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103.8% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 94,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

