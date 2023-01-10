CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.65-$8.65 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

