Czech National Bank Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 176,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

