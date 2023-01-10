Czech National Bank Acquires Shares of 69,954 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

