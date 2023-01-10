Czech National Bank Buys Shares of 39,670 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $404.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.