Czech National Bank Invests $8.74 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

