Czech National Bank Makes New $12.75 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 857,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 98,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 487,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

SCHW opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

