Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $213.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

