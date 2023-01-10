Czech National Bank Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,888 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 44.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 5.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

