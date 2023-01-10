Czech National Bank Takes $12.29 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MS opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.