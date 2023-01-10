Czech National Bank Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 812,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,528,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.