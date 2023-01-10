DataHighway Price Hits $2.79 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $89.25 million and approximately $122,225.41 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00016155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00445887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.01307586 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.40 or 0.31493891 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,010,446 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.41287248 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $133,142.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.