DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $999,973.66 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $999,973.66 and $694.20 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00111816 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00206217 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00062727 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00037290 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,410 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

