DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,370.61

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $15,370.61 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00443998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.01314634 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,434.99 or 0.31360225 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

