DeltaFi One Day Volume Hits $15,460.51 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $15,460.51 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00444660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.01304633 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,484.42 or 0.31411167 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.