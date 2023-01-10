Dent Price Up 9.5% This Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Dent has a market cap of $76.13 million and approximately $29.95 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

