Dero Price Hits $3.94 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00022757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.92 million and approximately $65,392.25 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,299.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00465483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00917937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00115615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00621294 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00257810 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,189,405 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

