Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $50.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 145.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

