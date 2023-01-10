Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $48.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $61.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

