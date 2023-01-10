Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 397,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,697,506 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

