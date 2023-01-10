Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $184.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.10.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($212.58) in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($212.90) to €202.00 ($217.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
