Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $184.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($212.58) in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($212.90) to €202.00 ($217.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

