dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $168.61 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $168.61 million and $1,915.67 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00467377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00033163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99923562 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,778.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

