DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 299,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,702,252 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.28 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

DHT Dividend Announcement

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -799.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

